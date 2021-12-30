New Year celebrations a nightmare for animals

By Simtembile Mgidi -

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, the police and animal welfare organisations have appealed to the public not to set off fireworks during New Year celebrations as pets are often left injured or missing.



Animal Welfare Society Gqeberha general manager Cynthia van Rhijn and Kariega SPCA inspector Mariaan Wentzel said several strays pets were already being admitted...