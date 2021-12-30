Nelson Mandela Bay water boss facing charges wants millions
Municipality warned not to settle but rather follow disciplinary process
Nelson Mandela Bay’s criminally charged infrastructure and engineering boss wants to pocket upwards of R4m to vacate his post, but the National Treasury has warned the municipality to avoid a settlement offer and instead push for a disciplinary hearing.
The council must decide on January 10 either to settle with Walter Shaidi or internally charge him...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.