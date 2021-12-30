Nelson Mandela Bay water boss facing charges wants millions

Municipality warned not to settle but rather follow disciplinary process

Premium By Siyamtanda Capa -

Nelson Mandela Bay’s criminally charged infrastructure and engineering boss wants to pocket upwards of R4m to vacate his post, but the National Treasury has warned the municipality to avoid a settlement offer and instead push for a disciplinary hearing.



The council must decide on January 10 either to settle with Walter Shaidi or internally charge him...