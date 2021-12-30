Minister Ebrahim Patel tests positive for Covid-19
Minister of trade, industry and competition Ebrahim Patel tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.
“Minister Patel is in good spirits and is in self-isolation. Government urges all South Africans to vaccinate and remain disciplined in observing all Covid-19 safety protocols to ensure a safe and joyful festive season with family and friends,” his office said on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.