Hopes fade as search continues for St Francis fisherman missing at sea
Maritime safety officials are investigating an incident in which a St Francis Bay fisherman fell overboard while out at sea on a fishing safari vessel on Tuesday night.
Hopes of finding 36-year-old Rodwill Prins are dwindling as various sea rescue vessels, police units and coastal lifeguards continued the search on Wednesday, but to no avail...
