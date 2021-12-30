Family want answers after hospital ‘suicide’
A Schauderville mother is questioning a finding that her son hanged himself in an Elizabeth Donkin Psychiatric Hospital bathroom as his body was allegedly bruised and showed a stab wound.
Failing to get answers since Aron Plaatjies’s death on June 8, the family protested outside the hospital on Tuesday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.