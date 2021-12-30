Cabinet lifts curfew with immediate effect

SA's curfew has been lifted with immediate effect after a special cabinet meeting on Thursday.

“Based on the trajectory of the pandemic, the levels of vaccination in the country and the available capacity within the health sector,” the cabinet decided to make these changes to adjusted alert level 1 with immediate effect:

The curfew is lifted. There will therefore be no restrictions on the hours of movement of people.

Gatherings are restricted to no more than 1,000 people indoors and no more than 2,000 people outdoors. Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50% of the capacity of the venue may be used. All other restrictions remain in place.

“The risk of increase in infections is still high given the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant. Government therefore calls on all organisers of these gatherings to ensure that all health protocols are observed at all times and that all attendees are encouraged to be vaccinated,” the presidency said in a statement.

Alcohol establishments that have licences to operate beyond 11pm will revert to full licence conditions.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE