'123456' is not a good password: These are 2021's most popular passwords

The year's most popular password used in 50 countries — including SA — is “123456".

This is according to a 2021 report by desktop password manager NordPass.

It found that “123456" was the top password in 43 countries out of 50. Moreover the report said women were more likely to use love-words as passwords, such as “iloveyou”, and men prefer to use sport-related passwords like “ronaldo”.

The top 20 most common passwords in 50 countries are:

123456 123456789 12345 qwerty password 12345678 111111 123123 1234567890 1234567 qwerty123 000000 1q2w3e aa12345678 abc123 password1 1234 qwertyuiop 123321 password1

According to the research, easy number combinations such as “123456” are popular everywhere in the world, even in the remaining seven countries not using “123456”. They were: India with “password”, Indonesia — “12345”, Japan — “password”, Portugal — “12345”, Spain — “12345”, Thailand — “12345”, Ukraine — “qwerty”.

"'Qwerty' and the variations of it or the localised versions of 'qwerty' (that is, “azerty” in French-speaking countries) are also popular in all the analysed countries,” NordPass reported.