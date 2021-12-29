Welfare group eyes court action after bid to resolve funding cut fails

By Siyamtanda Capa -

The Imbumba Association for the Aged has threatened to take the Eastern Cape social development department to court over budget cuts that will see some of society’s most vulnerable left without nursing and essential care.



The legal threat comes after an attempt to resolve the impasse fell flat on December 14 after the department slashed its budget by R56m...