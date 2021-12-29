UK proposes import ban on trophies from protected species
Move could ultimately have negative impact on conservation, hunting industry fears
SA’s lucrative hunting industry could take a big knock after the UK government proposed a ban on trophy imports for hunters looking to bag themselves any endangered species.
And while the Eastern Cape hunting industry is not overly concerned at this stage, it will be keeping a close eye on the latest developments and the possible knock-on effect it could have on their other hunting markets...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.