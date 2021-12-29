News

UK proposes import ban on trophies from protected species

Move could ultimately have negative impact on conservation, hunting industry fears

Riaan Marais
News reporter
29 December 2021

SA’s lucrative hunting industry could take a big knock after the UK government proposed a ban on trophy imports for hunters looking to bag themselves any endangered species.

And while the Eastern Cape hunting industry is not overly concerned at this stage, it will be keeping a close eye on the latest developments and the possible knock-on effect it could have on their other hunting markets...

