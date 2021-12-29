News

New Zealand records first community exposures from border-related Omicron case

By Reuters - 29 December 2021
The person arrived in New Zealand from the United Kingdom on December 16 but only tested positive on December 17, the health ministry said in a statement. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/perig76

New Zealand said on Wednesday that a person who tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19 had briefly been active in the community in Auckland.

The person arrived in New Zealand from the United Kingdom on December 16 but only tested positive on December 17, the health ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the person was in Auckland city on December 26 and December 27, but that they do not believe the individual was highly infectious at the time of exposure.

New Zealand has no Omicrom cases in its community yet and has recorded 17 cases at its border quarantine facilities.

