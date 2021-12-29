Murder of seven in Limpopo sparked by 'fight over family home'

The case against a 52-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing seven members of his family on Christmas Day has been postponed to January next year.

Azwidowi Enoch Ndou made his first appearance at the Malamulele magistrate’s court on Tuesday. He is accused of killing seven family members on Saturday at Jim Jones village in Limpopo. He has been charged with seven counts of murder.

NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the case was postponed for further investigation and for legal representation to be secured for the accused.

SAPS spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said police in Malamulele opened the murder cases after the family members were killed just after midnight on December 25. He said the suspect was arrested after he handed himself over to police in Thohoyandou.

The firearm that was allegedly used in the shooting was also seized.