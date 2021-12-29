More than 7,200 new Covid-19 cases, 25 deaths recorded in SA
There were 7,216 Covid-19 cases recorded across SA, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Tuesday.
There were also 25 new Covid-19 related deaths, according to the latest data.
This means that there have been 3,424,534 cases and 90,854 fatalities recorded across SA to date.
Of the new cases, the most were in KwaZulu-Natal (1990), followed by the Western Cape (1,817) and Gauteng (1,616).
There were also 286 new hospital admissions in the past day, meaning that there are currently 8,933 people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 complications.
TimesLIVE
