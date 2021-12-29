Government recalls new isolation and quarantine rules for fresh input

SA has recalled rules that no longer required people without Covid-19 symptoms to isolate or test if they have been in contact with a positive case, government announced on Tuesday, saying an amended circular will be reissued.

Last week the health ministry said asymptomatic individuals who had been in contact with a Covid-19 case no longer had to isolate but should monitor symptoms for five to seven days and avoid attending large gatherings.

It said only those people who developed symptoms needed to be tested, and that those with mild symptoms should isolate for eight days and severe cases for 10 days.

The health ministry also revised protocols on quarantine, saying all quarantine facilities outside the home would be stopped while contact tracing efforts would be scrapped aside from specific scenarios, such as cluster outbreaks.