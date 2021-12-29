News

Eskom confirms transformer explosion at Camden power station

Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
29 December 2021
An internal fault caused an explosion at the Camden power station in Mpumalanga. File photo.
Image: Simon Mathebula

Eskom says it does not anticipate electricity supply disruptions after a transformer exploded at Camden power station in Mpumalanga on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said an internal fault resulted in the explosion in unit 8 of the power station.

“The unit produces about 190MW. The fire has been contained. No injuries have been reported,” he said.

Mantshantsha said an investigation would determine the cause and extent of damage and possible return to service of the affected unit.

“Eskom does not anticipate any supply disruption as a result of this incident.”

