Chameleon bitten by dog dodges death after life-saving surgery
A flap-necked chameleon (Chamaeleo dilepis) has dodged death thanks to the medical attention it received after being bitten by a dog in Dinokeng, Pretoria.
Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital, a non-profit hospital and rehabilitation facility for wildlife in Midrand, reports that the chameleon is back to its “angry” self and has been released (far away from the dog) into its natural habitat.
The chameleon was taken to the vet — almost 100km away — a few weeks ago after it was bitten, leaving a large hole in the left side of its abdomen. Part of its spleen and air sac protruded from the wound.
On Tuesday the veterinary hospital elaborated on efforts to save the reptile’s life.
“Initially we applied F10 ointment [an antiseptic effective against bacteria, fungi and viruses that can be used to treat infections] and closed the hole with a bandage. He needed to be stabilised before we could attempt surgery,” it said.
The stabilisation involved subcutaneous fluids, pain medication, antibiotics and tube feeding.
It worked and the little guy soon gained weight and started eating on his own.
“He was then stable enough to undergo a general anaesthetic and we were able to close the hole in his abdominal wall.”
The surgery was uneventful.
“And by the next day, this chameleon was back to his old, and very angry, self.
“He made a full recovery and has been released back into the same territory — away from the dog.”
The flap-neck chameleon is native to sub-Saharan Africa and is considered of “least concern” in population status.
However, sightings of the googly-eyed reptile have dropped.
Wits zoology professor Graham Alexander said this was because chameleons were sensitive to environmental changes.
Reptile photographer Tyrone Ping said: “The major threat to chameleons across SA is the loss of habitat. This is not just chameleons, but most reptiles in SA.”
The hospital treats indigenous animals free of charge, relying on donations and support from the community.
