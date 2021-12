Body of murdered man found next to R75

By Riaan Marais -

KwaDwesi police are investigating a case of murder after the body of an unidentified man was found next to the R75 on Wednesday morning.



Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the body of the man, believed to be between 25 and 30, was found next to Uitenhage Road, between Joe Slovo and Bayland, at about 1.45am...