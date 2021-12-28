Zondo must submit report to Ramaphosa by end of February, parliament to be briefed by June

The state capture inquiry chaired by acting chief justice Raymond Zondo must submit its final report to President Cyril Ramaphosa by February 2022.

Ramaphosa has until the end of June 2022 to submit a copy of the report and inform parliament what he intends doing about its recommendations, a court heard on Tuesday.

Judge Mandla Mbongwe presided over a virtual sitting of the matter in which Ramaphosa made a counter-bid to an extension application by the state capture inquiry, asking the court to clarify if he could decide when to publicly release the report and that he was not bound to deliver it to parliament within two weeks of receipt.

TimesLIVE recently reported Ramaphosa made the application after Zondo urgently approached the court for yet another extension of the deadline to submit his report to Ramaphosa.

In his affidavit Ramaphosa said this was Zondo’s sixth extension application, and the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac) said it was his seventh.

Zondo proposed he would deliver his report in parts: part 1 before the end of December, part 2 before the end of January and part 3 before the end of February.