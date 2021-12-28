The Featherbed is cruising again

Legendary boat trips back after setbacks from Knysna fires and pandemic

Elaine King -

Just like London’s red bus is synonymous with the town, so are Featherbed boats part of the Knysna estuary — but they have been missing in action.



Now just in time for the festive season, the Paddle Cruiser, which is the only paddle-driven vessel in Southern Africa, and the John Benn, Three Legs as well as the Water Taxi are back on the Knysna Estuary to the delight and relief of residents and holidaymakers. ..