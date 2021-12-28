Sluice gate opened as Vaal Dam hits 107% capacity

“It is important for all the farmers and other communities downstream of the dam to move their equipment away from the expected heavy flows, as well as ensuring that no-one takes a chance to cross low-lying bridges that could be flooded,” said the department.

TimesLIVE reported on Monday that it is predicted most of the country will experience above normal rainfall from January to May.

Most of SA received normal to above normal rain during the spring season, said a forecaster from the SA Weather Service.

TimesLIVE