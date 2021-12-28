News

Sluice gate opened as Vaal Dam hits 107% capacity

Communities living downstream warned to expect heavy flow of water

By TIMESLIVE - 28 December 2021
More sluice gates may be opened if the need arises. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

One sluice gate was opened on Tuesday as the Vaal Dam hit 107% capacity after heavy rain over the past two weeks in catchment areas supporting the Integrated Vaal river System and the Orange River.

The department of water & sanitation (DWS) said it would “continue monitoring the system and might open other sluice [gates] with time if the rains continue and the heavy inflows persist”.

“It is important for all the farmers and other communities downstream of the dam to move their equipment away from the expected heavy flows, as well as ensuring that no-one takes a chance to cross low-lying bridges that could be flooded,” said the department.

TimesLIVE reported on Monday that it is predicted  most of the country will experience above normal rainfall from January to May.

Most of SA received normal to above normal rain during the spring season, said a forecaster from the SA Weather Service.

