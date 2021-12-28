SA study suggests Omicron enhances neutralising immunity against Delta

Research by SA scientists suggests Omicron infection enhances neutralising immunity against the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The study, which has not been peer-reviewed, found that people who were infected with Omicron, especially those who were vaccinated, developed enhanced immunity to the Delta variant.

The analysis enrolled 33 vaccinated and unvaccinated people who were infected with the Omicron variant in SA.

While the authors found the neutralisation of Omicron increased 14-fold over 14 days after the enrolment, they also found there was a 4.4 fold increase of Delta virus neutralisation.