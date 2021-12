Race to raise sanitary towels becomes annual 5km fun run

By Simtembile Mgidi -

A Motherwell teenager is at it again — this time organising a 5km fun run to give women back their dignity.



Ambesa Tokwe, who lives in NU5, decided to celebrate his 18th birthday by running 30km in April to gather sponsors to buy sanitary towels for schoolgirls and homeless women in the area...