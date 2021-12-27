WATCH | World’s fastest Christmas tree?
America’s Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE) is known for its extreme upgrade packages, Venom hypercars and manic Project Deep Space vehicle.
The firm also enjoys an annual Christmas run in which it straps a tree to the roof of a fast car to see how the adjusted aerodynamic properties would affect top speed.
Talking about leaving in a hurry. This time around, HPE borrowed the modified Audi RS6 belonging to the founder’s wife for the experiment. This is what happened.
Good thing the decorations and fairy lights were removed before the attempt. A few weeks ago John Hennessey tried the run in his very Porsche 911 Turbo S. See how that went.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.