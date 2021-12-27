WATCH LIVE | Details of Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s funeral to be announced
Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba is expected to announce the details of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu’s funeral at a press conference on Monday morning.
Tutu died on Sunday in Cape Town. He was 90 years old.
Makgoba was scheduled to provide details of the funeral arrangements at around 10.30am at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town.
TimesLIVE
