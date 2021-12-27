‘I mourn the loss of a brother, my loyal friend and my spiritual leader’: Graça Machel

In an emotional tribute, Graça Machel on Monday bid a sad farewell to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, thanking him for his undying service to SA.

“I mourn the loss of a brother, my loyal friend and my spiritual leader. Arch is the last of an extraordinarily outstanding generation of leaders that Africa birthed and gifted to the world,” she said.

Tutu, 90, died on Sunday at a frail-care centre in Cape Town. He had pancreatic cancer.

Machel said she could recall a time when the struggle against apartheid was epitomised by the faces and voices of three giants: the exiled and revolutionary Oliver Tambo, the imprisoned yet omnipresent symbol of resistance that was Nelson Mandela, and Desmond Tutu, the leader from inside SA whose messages were too penetrating to be ignored and whose voice too powerful to be silenced.

“From the pulpit, skillfully wielding his moral authority, Arch passionately condemned apartheid and eloquently pressed for sanctions against the racist regime.