Stop the auction of Mandela's Robben Island cell key, Mthethwa demands

Sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa has ordered that urgent action be taken after reports of plans to auction the key to the cell of the first democratic president of SA Nelson Mandela during his incarceration on Robben Island.

The minister said according to an article in the Daily Mail, auction house Guernsey's intends to proceed with the auction next month.

The report indicated that Christo Brand, who was Mandela’s jailer, is the seller of the key.

The auction house announced it will, on January 28, be conducting an unprecedented auction of historic objects relating to the life of Mandela.