ConCourt gets two new justices

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday announced the appointment of Supreme Court of Appeal justice Rammaka Mathopo and Gauteng High Court judge Jody Kollapen as justices of the Constitutional Court.

The appointments will fill two of the five vacancies at the highest court. In a statement, the presidency said the appointments will be effective from January 1.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) sent a list of five names to the president after interviews in October. The interviews were a re-run of April interviews that were set aside by a court order.

The three shortlisted candidates who did not get the nod in this round were Supreme Court of Appeal justice Mahube Molemela, and Gauteng judges Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane and Bashier Vally.

Mathopo, appointed a judge in 2006, was a favourite candidate among lawyers, especially those who work in the Gauteng courts, where he was a judge before his elevation to the SCA. From early in his career he has been involved in judicial education and mentoring for judges. While acting at the Constitutional Court, he penned the seminal judgment that extended the doctrine of common purpose to the crime of rape, thereby ridding the common law of one of its long-running sexist features.

Mathopo famously ordered the release of the spy tapes, one of the steps in the epic legal battle over corruption charges that Zuma is still to be prosecuted for — a decision confirmed by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

During his interview in April, he told the JSC that he was one of 11 children and that “everything that the family put together, they put together for my education”. He said that when he qualified, he then put half his siblings through university and two of his nieces had completed LLBs.