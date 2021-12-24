Simple things which make Christmas special

Bay residents tell us what traditions and dishes define the day for their families

Premium Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



Regardless of what race or culture one hails from, it is some of the simplest things that give Christmas a special touch, setting the day apart from any other in the year.



While the common cause is the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, families across SA’s diverse races consider Christmas to be a day to spread love and spend time with loved ones...