Santa trades up transport modes to reach kids of Gqeberha

Premium Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



Forget what you’ve heard about Santa sliding down the chimney to deliver gifts, because in Gqeberha Santa Claus drives around in a three-wheeler and rows down the river in a surfboat.



In the modern-day version of the story, some of Santa’s elves are qualified lifesavers and bikers who don boots and leather...