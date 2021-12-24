LISTEN | How is the Covid-hit tourism industry shaping up?
Tourism, as an industry, has been hit hard thanks to travel restrictions — locally and internationally over the last two years — brought on by Covid-19.
Now, with the festive season well under way, we look at how things are shaping up and what lies ahead?
In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, we catch up with tourism experts.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.