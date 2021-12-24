News

LISTEN | How is the Covid-hit tourism industry shaping up?

24 December 2021
Plettenberg Bay along the Garden Route is a popular holiday destination
Plettenberg Bay along the Garden Route is a popular holiday destination
Image: Ewald Stander

Tourism, as an industry, has been hit hard thanks to travel restrictions — locally and internationally over the last two years — brought on by Covid-19.

Now, with the festive season well under way, we look at how things are shaping up and what lies ahead?

In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, we catch up with tourism experts.

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Beachfront car guards to take up posts
Cops behaving badly — what is the solution?

Most Read