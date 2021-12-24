Life’s a beach in Nelson Mandela Bay this Christmas

We rate some of the top seaside spots holidaymakers can enjoy during the festive season

By Guy Rogers -

It has been a rough year, but the good news is Nelson Mandela Bay’s beaches are still open — and despite various management challenges, they are not looking half bad.



The Herald surveyed six of the Bay’s beaches on Wednesday, gauging a list of specific categories, to get a sense of the state of the beaches...