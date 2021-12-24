Former Kariega resident’s first book recounts day of terror for Langa residents
1985 massacre during apartheid regime left huge impression on white teenager
A UK author has relayed the gruesome killing of more than 20 people during the Langa Massacre in her debut book, Cloud Cuckoo Land.
Former Kariega resident Louise Stradling, who recalls the events of March 21 1985 more than 30 years later, worked at a toy shop at a nearby shopping centre when the gunshots rung out...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.