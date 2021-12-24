'Fierce matriarch' Lillian Diedericks laid to rest in Gqeberha
A matriarch who would knit through the night to support her children and later became the first shebeen queen in Schauderville.
This is how the daughter of ANC veteran Lillian Diedericks described her mother at the funeral of the struggle stalwart in Korsten, on Friday.
Eugene Plaaitjies said her mother was fierce and did all she could for her children.
She was also so well-known in the area that other women stepped in and took care of her daughters while she was held by the police during apartheid.
“Aunty Elson who lived in our street would take care of myself and my sister until Mommy eventually comes home. “Because she was banned and could not work, mommy started knitting and she would knit through the night to support us.“This was not enough and so she became the first shebeen queen in Schauderville,” Plaatjies said.
Diedericks was among the last surviving members of the 1957 Women’s March to the Union Buildings. Later in her life - in 2018 - she was awarded the National orders of Luthuli in silver for her contribution to toward the struggle for freedom.
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane said Diedericks was vocal and spoke out against corruption and maladministration.
Mabuyane said he was pleased that Diedericks was honoured while she was alive.
“Alongside her family, we are aggrieved as the governing party, the African National Congress, and community of progressive formations that knew Mama Lilly, her wisdom, fortitude, and steadfast loyalty to the ANC.
“Her history of courageous service to the cause of liberation, the strategic objective of the National Democratic Revolution deservedly has earned her the admiration and adoration of many people across the country.
“Mama Lilly, like many of her generation, was never a careerist but a devoted servant of our people, deeply rooted in servant-leadership, selflessness rarely witnessed among our ranks today. Our proud liberation movement is poorer without her,” Mabuyane said.
He said the ANC had lost a leader.“Mama Lilly was also vocal until she drew her last breath about corruption and maladministration in our society, particularly in the public sector as many citizens rely on the state for services. We must, as a matter of urgency, defeat corruption.
“Fellow mourners, we have lost a leader of rarely equaled commitment, who also had an unshakable resolve to always be better and do best for our people.
"Mama Lillian and her generation never relented and fought tirelessly for years, Mabuyane said.
HeraldLIVE
