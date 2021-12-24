Check your car carefully before that festive road trip

It’s the holiday season and that means a lot of travelling and time behind the wheel.

Before you get moving, there are a couple of things you want to consider to ensure a safe and memorable trip.

Most importantly, make sure your trusty steed is in top shape ahead of your trips.

Head of Dialdirect Anneli Retief says it’s essential to perform a multi-check on your vehicle — or to have it performed by a professional — to identify potential hazards.

“Suspicious noises or vibrations coming from the engine, steering, transmission, wheels, brakes or any other system are definite red flags and it’s essential to have it evaluated by a qualified, reputable professional,” Retief said.

Here is a Daildirect DIY checklist to go through:

Lights and electrical system: Ensure that all bulbs and headlamps are in top condition. Check all instruments to make sure that they give correct readings and check controls and switches.

Windows and wipers: There must be no cracks and chips on windows.

Wheels and tyres: Ensure that all the wheels are securely fastened. The SA legal limit is 1mm of tread, but anything below 3mm limits the tyre’s ability to function effectively.

Brakes: Check brake fluid level, make sure handbrake is working optimally and ensure that all brake discs, drums and pads are in good condition.

Suspension: Make sure that your vehicle’s shock absorbers and other suspension systems are functioning properly.

Battery: Test your vehicle’s battery to make sure that it’s delivering the correct charge. Also have the alternator checked.

Belts and chains: Check to make sure that all belts and chains connected to the cam, alternator, fan and other components are in a good condition.

Cooling system: Make sure that your vehicle’s cooling system — especially the radiator and water pump — is functioning correctly.

Filters and fluids: Make sure that all major filters — oil, air and fuel filters — are clean and functioning well.

Exhaust system: Give the exhaust system a good once-over to check for any leaks.

Body panels, mountings and accessories: Make sure that all are properly fastened and secured. The same applies to any load your vehicle may be carrying.

Safety and warning equipment: Check seat belts and clips, as well as airbag settings. Be sure to have a reflective triangle or flashlight handy to warn oncoming motorists when your car has broken down.

Insurance: Ensure that you have adequate car insurance in place, and all support and emergency numbers at hand.

Now that your torque machine is ready, the next thing is the seating arrangements during the trips.

‘’Driving and sitting in a car normally causes knee and shoulder pain which could be serious injuries that affect the tendons, ligaments and joints.

“Aching back, stiff neck and sore shoulders can take a toll on your body as well as your children as they grow,” says orthopaedic surgeon Dr Naardir Bismilla.

To avoid taking strain during the trip, here are some tips to consider: