Services affected as large number of healthcare workers test positive for Covid in Eastern Cape

A large number of healthcare workers in the Eastern Cape have tested positive for Covid-19, resulting in services being negatively affected in three of the province’s largest urban centres during the fourth wave.

Already grappling with staff shortages, the rapid rise in infections among healthcare workers in Nelson Mandela Bay, Buffalo City and Mthatha facilities has exacerbated the situation.

Those who have tested positive for Covid-19 have to self-isolate for 10 days, according to current policy, even when asymptomatic or displaying mild symptoms.

Between November and December, 417 healthcare workers in hospitals around the province, clinics and EMS personnel contracted the virus.

Fortunately, provincial health department spokesperson Mkhululi Ndamase said, most clinics and hospitals had remained functional with managers having to implement staff reshuffling to ensure adequate service coverage on a daily basis.

“There have been a few clinics where the facility was forced to close, albeit for a few days, until the staff returned to work from quarantine or self-isolation.

“Every effort is being made to ensure hospital and clinic services continue to be provided to communities.”

As of December 22, there were 16,711 active cases in the province.

“Because of the rise in new infections, clients visiting our facilities may need to wait a little longer than they normally would before they are attended to,” Ndamase said.

He said clinical teams would attend to and prioritise emergencies at this time.

The top eight facilities with high numbers of healthcare workers in Covid-19 isolation are:

Cecilia Makiwane Hospital — 106

Livingstone Hospital — 97

Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital — 84

Mthatha Regional Hospital — 54

Frontier Hospital — 30

Tower Hospital — 16

Elizabeth Donkin Hospital — 15

Frere Hospital — 15.

Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth wished the healthcare workers who had contracted the virus a speedy and full recovery.

“It is unfortunate that our healthcare workers who have bravely been at the forefront in the fight against Covid-19 are getting infected at a disturbing rate.

“The Omicron-driven fourth wave of the virus is spreading at lightning speed, something we are gravely concerned about.

“This is why we are calling on people to come and get the life-saving vaccine,” she said.

As of December 23, a total of 2,311,224 people in the province had registered for the vaccine.

This is while 3,121,655 vaccinations had been administered on 2,133,852 people. Of those, 1,785,524 people have been fully vaccinated.

Meth said: “We have reached 74% of the targeted 70% vaccinated people by the end of the year, but we need more people to roll up their sleeves and get the vaccine so that come the end of March next year, we will vaccinate 4,099-million people and achieve herd immunity.”

She stressed the importance of adhering to the non-pharmaceutical safety measures of social distancing, regular hand washing or using an alcohol-based sanitiser and wearing of masks.

