Payment dispute stalls Nelson Mandela Bay bus shelter project

By Mandilakhe Kwababana -

A multimillion-rand bus station and shelter project has been abandoned as the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and the contractor tussle over the agreement and payments.



Six of the eight bus shelters for the city’s Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) bus system have yet to be built, with the only two constructed so far left partially completed...