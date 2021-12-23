Debate over education department’s new policy on dealing with pregnant pupils

There has been mixed reaction to the basic education department’s new and long-awaited policy on the prevention and management of pupil pregnancy in schools.

According to the policy, which was approved by cabinet in September, it will become mandatory for teachers to provide counselling, support and advice to pupils who fall pregnant. They will also be required to report cases where a pregnant pupil is under the age of 16 and her partner over the age of 16 to police, as this will entail civil and criminal proceedings against him.

The provincial manager for the Public Servants Association (PSA) in Limpopo, John Teffo, said they were shocked by the policy and said it would put educators in the firing line.

“It is public knowledge that some learners are having sexual relations with older guys, some who might be dangerous. If they get to know that a certain educator asked the girl about a pregnancy and was reported to the police, the life of that educator will be in danger,” Teffo said.

CEO of the Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools (Fedsas), Dr Jaco Deacon, said they welcomed the introduction of the policy, but were concerned whether schools will be properly geared for it.

“It’s high time that the policy is put into place. It’s long overdue. But the bottom line is that teenage pregnancy is not a schooling matter, but a societal issue. We are also not sure if schools are ready for the implementation of this policy, and they will probably need some guidance and support to implement it. They will not be able to do it alone,” Deacon said.

He called on NGOs and community members to help schools in whatever way possible, to make this easy.