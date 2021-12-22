WATCH | PMB lawns covered in white as hail storm sweeps through
What started off as light rain soon turned into a major storm, as roads were flooded and vehicles damaged when hail stones pelted down.
A blanket of white covered the ground in parts of Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday as a severe hailstorm swept through the city.
A hailstorm swept through Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday afternoon covering parts of KZN's capital in a blanket of white. This as @SAWeatherServic issued a level two weather warning for parts of KZN. @TimesLIVE— Orrin Singh (@orrin417) December 22, 2021
🎥@MandaKhoza pic.twitter.com/Xxo6qJPI4O
The heavy downpours followed a level two weather warning by the SA Weather Service on Wednesday for KwaZulu-Natal.
A number of serious accidents have been reported on the N3 and M7 highways and inclement weather is expected to continue until 11pm.
