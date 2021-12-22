News

WATCH | PMB lawns covered in white as hail storm sweeps through

What started off as light rain soon turned into a major storm, as roads were flooded and vehicles damaged when hail stones pelted down.

Orrin Singh
Reporter
22 December 2021

A blanket of white covered the ground in parts of Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday as a severe hailstorm swept through the city.

What started off as light rain soon turned into a major storm, as roads were flooded and vehicles damaged when hail stones pelted down.

The heavy downpours followed a level two weather warning by the SA Weather Service on Wednesday for KwaZulu-Natal.

A number of serious accidents have been reported on the N3 and M7 highways and inclement weather is expected to continue until 11pm.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Beachfront car guards to take up posts
Cops behaving badly — what is the solution?

Most Read