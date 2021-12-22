People spending less this season, prefer staying home, shopping online

South Africans are shopping more conservatively this year, and many are choosing to enjoy the holidays by avoiding crowded malls.

While more people are shopping online this year, spending is down.

This is according to Thomas Pays, CEO and co-founder of digital payment provider Ozow.

Pays said tightened pockets have meant consumers are spending less than previous years.

He said compared to December 2020, average transaction values are much lower.

“This is something many South African retailers have seen as a downward trend over the past few months in particular.

“With the volatility experienced over the past year, consumers are being extra cautious not to splurge on bigger ticket items. Instead, we’re seeing a continued shift to people buying lower-value items,” Pays said.