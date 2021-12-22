Omicron dashes expat Zimbabweans' hopes of Christmas at home

That ruled out travel for poorer Zimbabweans, who cross the border in large numbers in search of work, and dashed the hopes of bus drivers like Chibaya for a bumper festive season after the Covid-19 pandemic shut the borders for much of 2020.

“Look, no business,” Chibaya, 37, said, gesturing into the empty cargo hold. Just a handful of suitcases stood ready for loading nearby.

“This quarantine, this is Covid killing our business.”

Many countries have imposed travel bans on Southern Africa with the avowed aim of trying to protect their populations from Omicron by minimising imported cases, though some have since lifted them.