‘No curfew on New Year’s Eve’ — Users take to social media streets in lockdown protest
Thousands of social media users have flooded Twitter to protest lockdown restrictions, calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to ease the curfew for New Year’s Eve.
SA is on lockdown alert level 1, which means the curfew is from midnight to 4am.
No more than 750 people may gather indoors and no more than 2,000 people may gather outdoors.
Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, no more than 50% of the capacity of the venue may be used.
No night vigils are allowed.
However, many are planning overnight church meetings to welcome in the new year and would be breaking lockdown rules if they do so.
As a discussion on New Year’s Eve plans turned to protest, the hashtag #NoCurfewOnNewYearsEve topped the Twitter trends list.
Users said the restrictions unfairly discriminated against churches and religious gatherings, and called for Ramaphosa to give the nation a “New Year’s Eve pass”.
Here are some of the reactions on social media:
#NoCurfewOnNewYearsEve @CyrilRamaphosa Please stop with these curfews, we are tired of the online services. Ease the restrictions on the 31st let us be in the presence of our God and start the new year in the presence.— Mukundi (@MukundiMak) December 22, 2021
#NoCurfewOnNewYearsEve@CyrilRamaphosa @DDMabuza @David_Makhura we say no to stricter restrictions for Covid19 and open the country fully people are suffering due this restrictions— Godfrey (@Gomudau4) December 22, 2021
#NoCurfewOnNewYearsEve@CyrilRamaphosa— Thivho (@Tlydia7) December 22, 2021
We want to crossover to 2022 in the presence of our God, worshiping Him not online. Finish and Klaar
I am sure ONE NIGHT of no Curfew, for now, will not be detrimental. I mean Covid-19 almost didn't exist for about 3 months during elections with no one really enforcing the protocols cos politicians were also not complying. So ONE NIGHT WON'T KILL US!— Lydia Teleki (@lydia__teleki) December 22, 2021
#NoCurfewOnNewYearsEve pic.twitter.com/YHUSatSNwS
#NoCurfewOnNewYearsEve @DDMabuza @PresidencyZA @CyrilRamaphosa we must be allowed to have our crossover service in the house of God with no restrictions— Wissy (@WManyaga) December 22, 2021
We know that this restrictions mostly targets church gatherings.— Property Guy 🇿🇦 (@Thakhani_R) December 22, 2021
Somebody show me a tavern that is adhering to the curfew. #NoCurfewOnNewYearsEve
@NationalCoGTA @DlaminiZuma @CyrilRamaphosa What is the use of the 4 hour curfew? Allow people to crossover into 2022 in a dignified manner. As church community we want to enter 2022 in the house of the Lord. #NoCurfewOnNewYearsEve— Property Guy 🇿🇦 (@Thakhani_R) December 22, 2021
The ANC GOVERNMENT doesn't care about US. Elections were important to them & they eased lockdown regulations so that they can have their elections. Now they know how important it is for SAns to have night vigils on NEW YEARS EVE but they insist on curfew.#NoCurfewOnNewYearsEve pic.twitter.com/2etGAtCiKJ— Lydia Teleki (@lydia__teleki) December 22, 2021
#NoCurfewOnNewYearsEve @PresidencyZA we are tired of restrictions which only applies to the church! We want to spend New Year's Eve in the presence of the Lord at church!— Disebo Mdletshe (@DiseboMdletshe) December 22, 2021
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.