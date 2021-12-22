High visibility police campaign leads to recovery of two vehicles

Three operations by Gqeberha police resulted in the recovery of two vehicles and the confiscation of a revolver.

The finds were a result of the high visibility campaign during the festive season, police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said.

In the first of the unrelated incidents, a Nissan bakkie was recovered after its owner was hijacked on the N2 by two gun-wielding assailants on Tuesday.

“At about 8am, a Nissan NP 200 LDV was hijacked as the driver left Blue Horizon Bay en route to Jeffreys Bay,” Janse van Rensburg said.

“It is alleged that as he turned onto the N2 freeway, a VW Polo vehicle forced him to stop.

“Two armed men with firearms forced him out of the vehicle and into the VW Polo.

“Both vehicles drove off and stopped near Fitches Corner where they offloaded cellphones [he was delivering].

“The vehicle was then abandoned and the driver later dropped off about 5km away."

After the driver sought assistance from police, the K9 unit responded and recovered the vehicle with some of the parcels still inside.

In another incident on the same day, at about 1.30pm, a store owner from Zwide arrived at her shop after purchasing stock and was hijacked at gunpoint by two men touting guns.

The men forced the woman out of the car and sped off in it.

“Two unknown men were waiting for her at the gate. One approached her, pointed a firearm and forced her out of her white Hyundai H100,” Janse van Rensburg said.

“The hijacking was immediately circulated via police channels and the Gqeberha K9 members recovered the abandoned vehicle about an hour later in Kliprand, Bethelsdorp."

The suspects made off with liquor, cigarettes and other merchandise.

In another incident at about 12pm, the unit with assistance from other SAPS members executed a search warrant at a house in Schauderville where they recovered a revolver along with ammunition.

“During the execution, the members noticed that items were being thrown over the wall into the premises next door.

“The members searched the area and recovered a revolver with ammunition.”

The firearm will be sent for ballistic testing.

Nelson Mandela Bay acting district commissioner, Brigadier Thandiswa Kupiso said multidisciplinary operations would continue with a focus on high visibility of police and other law enforcement in hotspots during the festive season.

“Businesses and individuals are urged to be extra cautious as robberies and vehicle hijackings tend to increase during this period,” she said.

HeraldLIVE