Clean-up begins at filthy Maitland Beach

Toilets, controls still absent as festive summer crowds start to arrive at tarnished Bay gem

Premium By Guy Rogers -

Metro waste pickers have finally been deployed to clean up the Maitland Beach car park and, while there seems to be hope that a lifeguard will be placed at the beach soon, the possibility of toilets seems to be a bridge too far.



The response by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality waste management department follows two months of efforts by Ward 40 councillor Jason Grobbelaar, who was alerted to the increasing build-up of rubbish on one of the metro’s premier beaches by Adventure Swims co-founder Ralph West...