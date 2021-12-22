Bhisho official to appear in court for alleged assault on girl, 18

Premium By Siyamtanda Capa -

The assault case against a senior staffer in the Eastern Cape office of the premier is heading to court in January as the prosecuting authority believes it has reasonable prospects of winning the case.



Luntu Sokutu, a director in premier Oscar Mabuyane’s office, is accused of assaulting the daughter of former international football referee Ace Ncobo outside an East London eatery two years ago...