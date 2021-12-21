WATCH | 'Minister of alcohol' Bheki Cele destroys booze in Western Cape

Law enforcement will adopt a zero-tolerance approach to illegal alcohol traders in SA, police minister Bheki Cele said on Monday.

He was speaking at a festive season ministerial inspection tour of the Western Cape, where alcohol from illegal establishments was destroyed.

Wine, spirits and beer were flushed away by the minister in the presence of provincial SAPS and community safety MEC Albert Fritz.

Cele said the alcohol had been kept in a liquor port after it was confiscated.

He said 20,000 litres were destroyed and police were awaiting court processes to destroy a further 50,000l.

“The liquor that was destroyed was traded illegally. This has nothing to do with the legal shebeens, taverns and outlets. We shall not allow people to trade illegally when it comes to alcohol,” he said.