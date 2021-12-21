WATCH LIVE | Jacob Zuma applies for leave to appeal 'back to jail' ruling
Former president Jacob Zuma and his legal team on Tuesday apply for leave to appeal the recent ruling by the Gauteng high court in Johannesburg setting aside his medical parole and ordering him to return to prison.
The case was brought by the DA, the Helen Suzman Foundation and AfriForum, and is being heard by judge Elias Matojane.
TimesLIVE
