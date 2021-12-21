POLL | Are you 'Decembering'?

After the Covid-19 pandemic took over almost two years ago, festive celebrations have been under scrutiny.

Earlier this month, President Cyril Ramaphosa urged the country to get vaccinated to prevent the spread of new infections and reduce severe illness, hospitalisations and deaths over the festive season.

“SA now has sufficient supplies of vaccines and we have vaccine stations set up in every part of the country. As every day passes and as infections rise, the reasons to get vaccinated become more compelling and the need becomes more urgent,” said Ramaphosa.

“Vaccines are safe, and like all other routine vaccinations we received as children against diseases like measles, they offer the most potent form of protection available.

“Vaccination is essential for our economic recovery because as more people are vaccinated more areas of economic activity will be opened up. We can do our work and socialise under less stringent restrictions and our lives can return to some degree of normality.”