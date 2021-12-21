Poetry lovers in for pre-Christmas treat

Premium Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



Gqeberha poetry lovers are in for a special Christmas treat with the first leg of the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex’s Ho’ina Twist Poetry Shows on Friday.



The show, set to showcase some of Nelson Mandela Bay’s hidden spoken word talent, is one of an array of events scheduled by the theatre for the summer season after it received a R9m grant from the department of sports, arts, culture and recreation...