Poetry lovers in for pre-Christmas treat
Gqeberha poetry lovers are in for a special Christmas treat with the first leg of the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex’s Ho’ina Twist Poetry Shows on Friday.
The show, set to showcase some of Nelson Mandela Bay’s hidden spoken word talent, is one of an array of events scheduled by the theatre for the summer season after it received a R9m grant from the department of sports, arts, culture and recreation...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.