Nelson Mandela Bay tourism launches new guide to Covid-safe holiday

Handy app unpacks treasure chest of wide-open places and activities

By Guy Rogers - 21 December 2021

Can you enjoy the holidays in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic?  Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism has developed the perfect guide that would allow you to do so.

Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism chair and a guru in the sector, Shaun van Eck, said on Monday the Bay was well-positioned to take advantage of the present tourism trend...

