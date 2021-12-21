Nelson Mandela Bay tourism launches new guide to Covid-safe holiday

Handy app unpacks treasure chest of wide-open places and activities

By Guy Rogers -

Can you enjoy the holidays in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic? Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism has developed the perfect guide that would allow you to do so.



Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism chair and a guru in the sector, Shaun van Eck, said on Monday the Bay was well-positioned to take advantage of the present tourism trend...