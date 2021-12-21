KZN park director, game ranger and municipal employee in court over R100m fraud

An iSimangaliso Wetland Park director, a game ranger and a building capacity manager employed by the St Lucia municipality appeared in the Empangeni magistrate's court on Monday on charges relating to fraud, corruption, theft and racketeering involving R100m.

Caiphus Khumalo, Nkosinathi Victor Ntshangase and Nokuthula Lafuleni-Zungu were arrested in an undercover sting operation conducted by the SA Police Service cold case unit and the director of public prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

“Investigations revealed that some of the suspects were allegedly demanding money from various service providers that were contracted to do work for the St Lucia municipality in Mtubatuba,” said police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo.

“It was further established that money was paid into accounts linked to at least three suspects.”

The trio were remanded for a formal bail application, to be heard on December 19.

“Further arrests are imminent as investigations are continuing,” added Naidoo.

TimesLIVE