High court grants Jacob Zuma leave to appeal 'back-to-jail' ruling

Former president Jacob Zuma will remain on medical parole for now after the Pretoria high court granted him leave to appeal an earlier decision that set it aside as unlawful and ordered him to return to custody.

After hearing argument, judge Elias Matojane said the case raised “an important question [about] public law” — the correct interpretation of parole legislation.

He said he also thought another court may come to a different view on his order that the time Zuma had spent on medical parole should not be counted as part of his sentence.